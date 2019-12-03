Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has reconvened the National Assembly session for tomorrow (Wednesday) in which the government and the opposition are set to lock horns over the current political situation in the country. As the President the other day had revoked the summoned national assembly session scheduled to be held on December 2. The President of Pakistan has called the National Assembly session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The PTI government has broken all the previous records for frequently changing its announced scheduled timing of the national assembly, suggests the previous over one year record.