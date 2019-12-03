Share:

LAHORE - NAB has been issued notice by the LHC on a petition by Naveed Murad, who has been arrested on the charge of Rs 60 million’s corruption in the National Highway Authority. The petitioner says he remained on physical remand for 86 days and judicial remand for 207 days. It has been argued that an interim reference was filed against the petitioner and other co-accused on Feb 13. However, because of the transfer of the relevant judge proceedings got delayed. Those involved in the case even applied for plea bargain. However, the NAB could not produce any evidence against the petitioner. His counsel sought bail for the petitioner till the final decision by the court. The NAB has been asked to present its point of view on Dec 18.