LAHORE - On a petition against the formation of a new JIT to probe the 2014 Model Town tragedy, in which more than a dozen people were killed, the Lahore High Court on Monday sought the federal and Punjab cabinets’ record when the move was approved. The order was passed by a three-judge bench headed by Justice Qasim Khan. Minhajul Quran counsel Azhar Siddique argued before the bench that the Supreme Court had ordered on-merit investigation of the case. He pointed out that nobody had raised any objection against the formation of the JIT. Therefore, he said, the petition against the JIT was not maintainable and should be dismissed. Adjourning further proceedings to Dec 10, the bench summoned lawyers of both sides for further arguments. In case the cabinet did not approve such a step, the bench said, some senior official should appear and record his statement, the court said.