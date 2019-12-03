Share:

Rawalpindi - The newly appointed regional and city police officers have assumed their charges, informed a police spokesman on Monday.Smart contingents of Punjab police presented salutes to newly appointed RPO Suhail Habib Tajik and CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis upon their arrival in their offices, he added.

According to spokesman, RPO Suhail Habib Tajik took charge of his new assignment. He said RPO was accorded a warm welcome by SSP (RIB) Syed Ali Akbar, SP Legal Raja Azmat, ADIG Tahir Abbas and other senior and junior officers. Later, RPO held introductory meetings with the staffers of RPO Office, he added.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis also assumed his charge and was accorded a warm welcome by senior and junior officers upon his arrival in the office. CPO also held a meeting with SSP (Operations) Tariq Wallayat, divisional SPs Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar and Asif Masood, the SDPOs and SHOs. “CPO issued new anti-crime plan during the meeting,” the spokesman informed.

According to new plan, CPO asked the subordinates to enhance the patrolling in their areas concerned to control crime. Police should immediately register FIR against grabbers and land mafia on complaints of the victims, CPO added.

CPO also ordered the divisional SPs to deal with all the dacoits and robbers with iron hands besides responding immediately in case of any street crime anywhere in their areas concerned. “Police should also register cases against the men involved in assaulting children and women sexually,” he said adding that the corrupt elements in the police department would be punished as per law. CPO said protecting the lives and property of public is the top most priority of the police and the crime victims can visit Office of CPO in case of non provision of justice by police officers in the police stations.