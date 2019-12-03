Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan women are fifth on the ICC Women’s Championship points table and the three-ODI series against second-placed England women provides them with a crucial opportunity to secure direct qualification for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup New Zealand 2021. Pakistan are banking on their senior players to write history in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, come 9 December when the much-anticipated series begins. And, one of the players the Pakistan women’s team will look up to is Nida Dar. Nida made her international debut nine years ago and since then, she has become an integral part of Pakistan women’s team set-up.

The bowling all-rounder has to date played 167 internationals. Her ability to lift the team in crucial moments saw her become the first Pakistan cricketer to bag a WBBL contract this year when she turned out for Sydney Thunder and left an impression with her off-spin. Amongst the bowlers with 10 or more wickets, Nida had the best strike-rate of 14.7 in the WBBL and her bowling average of 16.92 was the second best. Nida, who took 13 wickets in 11 matches, now aims to stretch her form to the upcoming ODI series, while also guiding the team from her experiences Down Under. “It has been a great experience to be part of WBBL and there were a lot of learnings which I have and will continue to share with our captain Bismah Maroof,” Nida told pcb.com.pk on the side-lines of the team training session at Kinrara Oval, where the three-match series will be staged. “The first and foremost, is that we need to learn on how to adjust to the changing conditions in the match.