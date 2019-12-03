Share:

ISLAMABAD - Opposition parties on Monday expressed the apprehension that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case might not be disposed of before the retirement of the chief election commissioner (CEC) on December 6.

The case against the ruling party is likely to remain unresolved as the CEC is going to retire on 6th while hearing of the case is scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, the scrutiny of PTI accounts continued on Monday. Sources in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) informed The Nation that counsels for the petitioner and PTI founding member, Akbar S. Babar, once again presented the evidences in the ECP in support of their case pending since November 2014.

According to the sources, the evidences shared with the Commission included the alleged transfer of around three million US dollars from the USA through two companies, 5975 and 6160 US registered in the name of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Sources added the other evidence was related to the alleged transfer of funds from PTI UK through two Lloyds Bank accounts of the party, not disclosed to the ECP so far.

The committee was expected to carry out scrutiny on a daily basis, and submit its findings to the ECP in order to conclude the PTI foreign funding case before the retirement of CEC Justice (r) Sardar Mohammad Raza on 6th.

However, this seems highly unlikely as the Scrutiny Committee’s next meeting is scheduled for December 4 (Wednesday) when the PTI is once again expected to respond to the petitioner’s allegations.

“This is for the fourth time that the party is going to answer the allegations; twice before the ECP, and the second time before the ECP’s Scrutiny Committee.