ISLAMABAD - Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari Monday said the provincial government was striving hard to provide technical education to modern youth to be economically strong.

The incumbent government of Imran Khan was committed to equipping the country’s youth with employable skills as skill development and technical training are key factors to help nurture country’s economy, he said in an interview with Radio Pakistan. Syed Yawar said for this purpose, Government College of Technology Attock has been given the status of Centre of Excellence under Youth Skilled Program being launched by TEVTA.

He said the centre of excellence of this college will have state of the art facilities, which would not only benefit the youth of the area, but also the youth of surrounding areas including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Today’s youth must be equipped with modern skills, critical thinking, good communication and soft skills so that they can compete in this changing world, he added.