ISLAMABAD - First Annual Day was observed at PAF Complex, Islamabad on Monday. Begum Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, President Pakistan Air Force Women Association was the chief guest at the occasion. The students of the school presented an impressive tableau and a well-synchronised PT show. A large number of lady wives and parents of the students were also present on the occasion.

President PAFWA lauded the efforts of teachers and allied staff in providing quality education to the young inquisitive minds in a conducive environment. Highlighting the importance of quality education for the young generation, she stressed upon the need for adopting innovative and modern teaching techniques to promote conceptual learning among the beginners.PAWFA Educational System Primary School is a flagship project of Pakistan Air Force Women Association which has complemented to existing setup of schools and colleges in PAF. PAWFA Educational System is giving an impetus to quality education in PAF and catering for the increasing number of children in primary schools.