ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday categorically rejected the reference to Pakistan in the Japan-India joint statement issued in New Delhi on November 30. In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said this reference was gratuitous and completely unwarranted. He said India’s animus towards Pakistan and its smear campaign in the context of alleged “cross-border terrorism” are well-known to the world. The spokesperson said among other things, these are part of a long-standing design to divert the world’s attention from India’s illegal actions and gross and systematic violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Faisal said India’s relentless attempts to politicise the Financial Action task Force proceedings were also in the knowledge of the international community, including the broader FATF membership.