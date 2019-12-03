Share:

ADELAIDE - Australia pocketed all 120 points on offer from their ICC World Test Championship round against Pakistan, sealing victory by an innings and 48 runs inside four days of the second Test in Adelaide.

Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq attempted a resistance, but a five-wicket haul for Nathan Lyon on Monday, comprehensively decided the result in favour of the hosts soon after the dinner break. Australia are thus unbeaten in pink-ball Tests, winning all six they have played. Pakistan’s woes in Australia, where they have been swept in five straight Test series, continue.

Lyon finished with 5/69 in his 25 overs, having been vital to his side in breaking stubborn partnerships. Josh Hazlewood had 3/63, picking up the last two wickets in the first full over of the final session to bowl out Pakistan for 239. Even with their first-innings 302, Pakistan were nowhere close to Australia’s 589/3 in the hosts’ only hit. With Pakistan starting the day on 39/3 and still trailing by 248 runs, Masood began positively in the first hour.

He took on Mitchell Starc for a couple of fours, danced down to Lyon for a six, and found the ropes off Josh Hazlewood, too, to near his fifty. Along with Shafiq, he brought up the team 100 during a 103-run stand. Lyon, though, sent back both set batsmen before the break. Masood (68) was caught inside the circle while trying to go over mid-off, whereas Shafiq (57) was surprised by the bounce and found Warner at leg slip.

Iftikhar Ahmed (27) and Mohammad Rizwan (45) engineered another frustrating partnership for the hosts, and it again fell upon Lyon to break through. Iftikhar was caught by a juggling Marnus Labuschagne at short leg, before Yasir Shah – the unlikely first-innings century-maker – was trapped in front.

Lyon got his fifth in the final over before dinner, when Shaheen Shah Afridi went for a big one and only got a top-edge. With the win, Australia cemented their No.2 position on the Championship points table. David Warner, whose brilliant 335* had set up their first innings, was named Player of the Match and Series.

Scorecard

AUSTRALIA 1ST INNINGS: 589d

PAKISTAN 1ST INNINGS: 302 all out

PAKISTAN 2ND INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 39-3):

Shan Masood c Starc b Lyon 68

Imam-ul-Haq lbw b Hazlewood 0

Azhar Ali c Smith b Starc 9

Babar Azam c Paine b Hazlewood 8

Asad Shafiq c Warner b Lyon 57

Iftikhar Ahmed c Labuschagne b Lyon 27

Mohammad Rizwan b Hazlewood 45

Yasir Shah lbw b Lyon 13

Shaheen Shah Afridi c Hazlewood b Lyon 1

Mohammad Abbas run out 1

Muhammad Musa not out 4

EXTRAS: (lb6) 6

TOTAL: (all out, 82 overs) 239

FOW: 1-2, 2-11, 3-20, 4-123, 5-154, 6-201, 7-221, 8-229, 9-235, 10-239.

BOWLING: Starc 16-3-47-1; Hazlewood 23-4-63-3; Cummins 15-4-45-0; Lyon 25-7-69-5; Labuschagne 3-0-9-0.

TOSS: Australia

UMPIRES: Michael Gough, Richard Illingworth

TV UMPIRE: Richard Kettleborough

MATCH REFEREE: Jeff Crowe