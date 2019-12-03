Share:

Plastic is everywhere, not only Pakistan every single country is part of this plastic crisis. Our oceans face a growing pollution crisis. According to report About 8 million metric tons of plastic waste end up in our oceans every year. There are already an estimated 150 million metric tons of plastic in our oceans because this problem hasn’t been addressed effectively. We need a global agreement to end plastic leakage into the seas by 2030.

Marine plastic pollution has serious consequences for people’s well-being and their livelihoods. And it also has devastating impacts on life in our oceans—causing injury and death to fish, sea turtles, whales, birds, coral reefs and much more.

Every single country must be part of the solution: we need a united global response, with the world’s governments taking accountability for ending marine plastics pollution.

The people of the world Appeals, authorities to create a global and legally binding agreement to stop the leakage of plastics into our oceans by 2030.

ANUM ZULFIQAR,

Rawalpindi.