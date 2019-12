Share:

LAHORE - A former Lahore mayor- Col (retd) Mubashir Javed - has approached the Lahore High Court for early hearing of a petition against the dissolution of local bodies’ institutions and crafting of a new system. Meanwhile, the promotion committee of the LHC on Monday promoted two assistant registrars from grades 18 to 19. They are: Bashir Zaman and Muhammad Nadeem.