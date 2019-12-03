Share:

ISLAMABAD - Naguib Sawiris, Chairman of Ora Developers, on his two day visit to Pakistan, met with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The meeting was attended by Minister of Overseas, Zulfi Bukari and the top management of Eighteen.

The meeting was themed around the multi-billion dollar investments that Sawiris has made over the years in telecom and now in the real estate sector. The multi-billionaire expressed interest in exploring business opportunities in the sectors of mining, tourism and developing a progressive programme for the banking sector through SME banks. The Egyptian investor expressed his trust in the Pakistani market and shared future expansion plans in the real estate sector. Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated Naguib’s confidence in Pakistan and reassured the government’s support and facilitation. The Premier further added that Pakistan is proving to be one of the most attractive countries to invest in, with the country now standing at an improved position in the ranking for “Ease of Doing Business” by the World Bank.

On the occasion, Sawiris further expressed his interest in providing impetus through investing in the 5 Million Low End Housing Scheme introduced by Mr. Imran Khan. This interest stands particularly aligned with the 2 billion dollar investment that Sawiris made in the real estate sector in 2017. The investment brought to stage a world-class lifestyle destination development, under the brand name of Eighteen.

Eighteen is a 2.7 million sq yard gated community being led by Ora Developers in partnership with the Saif Group and Kohistan Builders and Developers. Located in the 18th District, to the south-west of downtown Islamabad, it offers the highest quality of design and construction, which will set new standards in accommodation and amenities for Pakistani real estate.

On the following day at the press conference Zulfiqar Bukhari, while welcoming Sawiris, complimented by saying “Naguib is a revolutionary businessman. While we are exploring business opportunities in, mining, tourism and banking, we would also want Naguib’s involvement in making Naya Pakistan and we would want to benefit not only from his investments but also from his experience and vision.