LAHORE - A PTI ticket-holder and assembly members held meetinags with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said the archaic patwar system would be replaced with a new system. He said the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) and the Punjab government had developed a digital solution to the patwar system and the service-level agreement between the Punjab Land Record Authority and banks is an important milestone in this regard.

He said that banks and other development finance institutions have been given a secure link of central database of digital land record. “Now farmers and other traders will easily get loans after verification by banks. The banks will complete loan process after necessary verification of relevant documents, while ownership deed will be available at authorised branches of banks,” he said. He said that digitalisation of centuries-old revenue system will leave lasting impact on the land record system. He said that 10 million pages of revenue record of 5.5 million land owners have been secured through digitalisation and the record of 23,000 revenue statutes can be checked online any time. He said that digitalisation of revenue record will help to ease burden on courts and decrease the number of disputes.

Buzdar said that overseas Pakistanis would be able to benefit from land record services from abroad. He said that special counters will be set up at Pakistani embassies in the US, UK, UAE and Saudi Arabia. He said that record of owners of commercial and residential flats in multi-storey buildings will also be compiled. He said that 115 land record centres and 20 mobile van projects are being completed with an amount of Rs2 billion in the province, he said.

Buzdar maintained that change is being brought about in the province speedily, adding that the slogan of changing the patwar system was heard in the past but it was not honoured. By the grace of Allah Almighty, the PTI government will change the patwar system, he said.

Those who called on the chief minister were MNA Aamir Dogar, MPAs Ghazanfar Abbas, Khan Sher Akbar Khan, Khawaja Daud Sulemani, Showana Bashir, Sabeen Gul Khan and PTI ticket-holder Abrar-ul-Haq. Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah and others were also present on this occasion.

MURAD CALLS

ON PUNJAB CM

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister regretted that the education sector was not given importance in the past seven decades, adding that the new generation will be given a secure future through investment in education. He said the primary level education will be imparted in Urdu language through ‘the new deal’ and far-reaching educational reforms are being introduced through this policy. The government is giving full attention to plug loopholes in the education system, he said. He said the Insaf Afternoon School Programme is an innovative scheme to educate out-of-school children. He said that 100 more schools are being established for such children and the Insaf Afternoon School Programme will prove harbinger of real change. He said every possible effort will be made for the promotion of education as educating the children is the responsibility of the government. “The revolutionary steps taken in education sector will lay the foundation of a new Pakistan. The syllabus is being synchronized with the new requirements,” he said.

CYLINDER BLAST

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the district administration about blast of a balloon cylinder in the Liaqatabad area. He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the officials to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured.

Also, the chief minister offered condolences to the families of the Pakistanis who died in in a fire incident in Jordan. He extended his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

DAY OF PERSONS WITH

DISABILITIES

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that protection of rights of persons with disabilities is a collective responsibility and every segment of the society should play its role in this regard.

In his message, the chief minister said that special persons are full of passion of serving the nation and they have proved their mettle in every field by exhibiting their abilities and talent. Persons with disabilities can be made a useful organ of the society through provision of best possible facilities, education and training. He said the Punjab government has provided 14 new buses for education of special children at the cost of Rs90 million. He said four new special education centres have been established and eight others have been upgraded. He said the standard of education and training at the special education centres has been improved and implementation of the job quota for special persons is being ensured.

He said that provision of equal opportunities to special persons shows a healthy side of the society and purpose of celebrating this day is to create awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities.

CONDOLENCE

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday went to the residence of MPA Sarfraz Khokhar in Shahpur and expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of his mother. He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.