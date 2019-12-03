Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted interim pre-arrest bail to former chief minister of Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah in Roshan Sindh inquiry by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). A two-member bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the bail petition of the former chief minister Sindh and granted pre-arrest bail to him till December 09. The former chief minister’s Sindh had moved the court through his counsel Qasim Nawaz Abbasi and informed the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned his client in solar panels contract case today. The lawyer contended that his client had only approved summary of the Roshan Sindh project and did not commit any irregularity.

“He apprehends his arrest during the hearing before the NAB,” the counsel said while seeking interim bail to Shah. Therefore, he prayed to the court to stop (NAB) from arresting former chief minister Sindh as he was not involved in any corruption. After hearing the arguments, the bench granted interim bail to Qaim Ali Shah till December 9 and directed him to be a part of the investigation in NAB inquiry. The court also directed Shah to submit surety bond of Rs five lac against his interim bail. The IHC bench also issued notice to the NAB on his petition seeking permanent bail in the case and adjourned the hearing till December 9.