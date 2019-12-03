Share:

LAHORE - The Governor Punjab/Chancellor on Monday assigned the additional charge of Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Cholistan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (CUVAS) Bahawalpur to Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, vice-chancellor of UVAS Lahore. According to UVAS spokesperson, Prof Rabbani is a renowned international scientist, micro-biologist and UVAS senior most tenured professor. The UVAS Lahore is organising its 17th Annual Sports Day on Wednesday, Dec 4, at City Campus sports ground. According to UVAS spokesperson, various games including 800, 200, 100 meter races, shot-put, 4X400 meter relay race, javelin throw, long jump, triple jump, discus throw, high jump, three-leg race, tug-of-war, archery, badminton, table tennis, martial arts/gymnastic show etc, would be played on the annual sports day.