Former singer Rabi Pizada shared pictures on Twitter of sketches she'd drawn of ships sailing under spooky blue skies.

Rabi, who seems to have turned both religious and spiritual, added an equally fitting caption, hinting at the chaos of her life.

The caption on Twitter reads: “And of His signs is that He sends the winds as bringers of good tidings and to let you taste His mercy and so the ships may sail at His command and so you may seek of His bounty, and perhaps you will be grateful.”

Rabi broke down more than once in a video message she'd shared earlier after her private pictures and videos were leaked to the public.

Clad in solemn black traditional Islamic dress, she slammed those who disseminated her intimate pictures, saying the people responsible would not only be apprehended here but punished by Allah as well.

Pakistani authorities have been investigating the incident but have yet to reach any conclusion about how her videos made their way to cyberspace. Several people have suggested that she is a victim of revenge porn, while many have called it a political conspiracy.

Pirzada had earlier threatened to kill Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his decision on Kashmir, wearing asuicide vest in a picture to drive home the point. In another video, she threatened to kill him with snakes, lions, and alligators.