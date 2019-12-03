Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar on Monday lost Rs0.05 as value of the rupee fell to Rs155.28 in the interbank against the last closing at Rs155.23, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs155 and Rs155.5 respectively.

In interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.10 and was traded at Rs171 against the last closing of Rs170.9. The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained flat at Rs1.41 whereas increase of Rs 0.06 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.35 as compared to last closing of Rs200.29.