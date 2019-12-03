Share:

SARGODHA - Secretary Housing, Urban development and Public Health Engineering (PHE) Punjab Nasim Sadiq has expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of subordinate officers of all the four districts of Sargodha division.

He imposed a ban on their leaves. The provincial secretary also fixed deadline of 15 days for the rectification of their poor performance. He was heading a meeting to view the pace of work on developmental projects across the division.

He warned that strict action would be taken against inefficient negligent and kind of shrink-work officers. He said that government has allocated billions of funds for projects to facilitate the masses, while the transparent use of funds it to be ensured. He urged the officers to complete these schemes timely. Earlier in a briefing it had been told that development schemes worth Rs.10billion and 450million are being continued in the Sargodha division.

Deputy Commissioner Ms Asia Gull has suspended a patwari over a citizen’s complaint in open public court. Complain was raised in an open court headed by Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull at Sillanwali, that patwari Farooq Mangla had haled a mutation case for not given bribe by the inhabitants which caused bothered the complainants. DC Asia Gull took stern action and suspended patwari Farooq Mangla on immediate effect, and also ordered for him departmental inquiry. Deputy Commissioner also directed to probe into the matter of illegal cutting of trees within the premises of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Sillanwali and sought early report by Assistant Commissioner in this regard. Suicide: A young man strangled himself to death over his family livelihood affairs in village 18D. Muhammad Bashir was facing unemployment and was under pressure of domestic affairs. On Thursday night he strangled himself to death.

(Okara) The Patrolling Police Lahore Region Superintendent Police Shaista Nadeem visited different police check posts in the district along with DSP Okara region patrolling police Sajjad Muhammad Tikkha Khan and inspected the record of the check posts and enquired about the efficiency and working of the Patrolling Police. At Check Post Qila Sondha Singh she inspected the daily Roznamcha. The DPS briefed the SP about the campaign taken in the district to produced awareness regarding the safety measures on road traffic as it was the duty of the patrolling police to make safe the safety of the Public and wheelers on road.