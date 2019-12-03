Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on November 28, 2019 for the combined consumption group decreased by 0.72 percent as compared to the previous week. The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 131.87 points against 132.82 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The weekly SPI with base 2015-16=100 covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.90 percent decrease and went up from 130.04 points in last week to 136.80 points during the week under review. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 18.96 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 19.95 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,733-22,888, from Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month decreased by 0.88 percent, 0.80 percent, 0.77 percent and 0.61 percent respectively. During the week under review, average prices of 10 item registered decrease, while that of 16 items prices increased with the remaining 25 items’ prices unchanged. The prices of the commodities that recorded decrease in their prices during the week under review included chicken, tomatoes, onions, gur, sugar refined, Eggs, wheat flour bags, garlic, pulses and LPG cylinder.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included Bananas, Potatoes, masoor pulse, energy saver, rice (Basmati broken), rice (lrri-6), firewood whole, soap (lifebuoy), mash pulse, mutton, mustard oil , cooked beef, beef with bone, vegetable ghee, cigarettes (capstan) and moong pulse. Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included bread, milk (fresh), curd, milk (powdered), mustard oil, vegetable ghee, salt, chillies, tea (prepared) cooked pulse, tea (packet), long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, washing soap, petrol, diesel, telephone call, and bath soap.