Toba Tek Singh - Local farmers apprised Punjab Agriculture Department Director General (extension) Dr Anjum Ali Butter that several months have passed but they had not been paid the outstanding amount of subsidy. Dr Anjum Ali however assured the farmers that all the outstanding amount of subsidy will be paid to them in the first week of current month. For the purpose, the Punjab government had already released an amount of Rs1 billion to a mobile phone company’s money transfer section, he said while addressing a seminar at Sports Stadium. He stated that provision of Rs290 billion package by federal government for subsidy on fertilisers and crops under prime minister Imran Khan’s emergency agriculture programme was a proof of the PM’s farmers’ friendly agricultural policy. He said soon farmers will hear a good news regarding the reduction in the power tariff for usage of electricity on tube-wells. He added that Punjab agriculture department was in contact with federal government in this regard. Chief guest Pakistan Tehrik Insaf’s central vice president Choudry Muhammad Ashfaq, Faisalabad agriculture director Choudry Abdul Hameed and deputy director Mian Nisar Ahmad Mahmood also addressed the seminar.