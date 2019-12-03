Share:

LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn celebrated Thanksgiving together in London. The ‘Lover’ hitmaker and her actor boyfriend marked the US holiday in his native country. A source said: ‘’She arrived on Thursday from New York and spent the weekend there.’’

Before she headed over to the UK, Taylor marked the holiday with her annual Friendsgiving party - inviting the likes of Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt and AntoniPorowski. An insider added to E! News of the bash: ‘’It’s an annual tradition for Taylor to get together with close friends and do this. Many have been at her gathering in years past. This year was intimate and casual, but they all had a great time.’’ Taylor and Joe keep their relationship largely out the spotlight and Taylor previously revealed she prefers it that way as she doesn’t want her romance ‘’up for discussion’’.

She said: ‘’I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion. If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it - but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is. And that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.’’ Meanwhile, Taylor previously confessed she found love ‘’throughout all the noise’’ and her new relationship status helped her pen a more romantic new album.