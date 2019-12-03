Share:

ISLAMABAD - Acting president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Tahir Abbasi has said that up to 300 percent hike in trade licence fee in Islamabad was reportedly being considered, however, traders of federal capital would never accept such exorbitant increase, therefore, CDA and MCI should refrain from making any increase in trade licence fee to save the local traders from further troubles.

While talking to a delegation of local traders during their visit to ICCI on Monday, Tahir Abbasi said that in recent past, MCI had increased property tax by 300 percent and a stay order was issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against it.

He said that increase in graveyard fee and signboard tax were also made, which were unjustified and stressed that CDA and MCI should revise hike in these charges.

Vice President ICCI, Saif ur Rahman Khan said that MCI has enough funds, but no development work has been done in market for the last four years due to which the condition of infrastructure in markets has deteriorated. He said that the tussle between CDA and MCI was taking a toll on business community and the citizens.

Saif ur Rahman said that street lights in markets were not functioning while footpaths were broken.

He said that sanitation and sewerage systems were also not performing well due to which markets were presenting filthy look.

He appealed to Sheikh Anser Aziz, Mayor Islamabad to pay urgent attention towards development works in markets and allocate funds for this purpose.

Former Executive Member ICCI Zahid Hameed said that conditions for business were not conducive; therefore, parking fee should not be imposed in Jinnah Super Market.

He said that Director Municipal Administration had tried to impose parking fee, which was not acceptable to traders.