LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Monday that government’s initiative to formulate comprehensive code of conduct for revival of student unions was according to student expectations.

In his message, he said that every decision of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was in the best interest of the country and the nation.

He said the premier took a historic decision of reviving student unions on the model of international universities and the initiative would not only provide students with an opportunity to launch constructive activities along with their studies but also bring forth their potential qualities of leadership.

In another tweet, the governor said that confidence of foreign and local investors was now restored and uncertainty was also over because of well-conceived and viable economic policies of the government.

While Pakistan Stock Exchange also recorded ever highest figure of 39,000 points, which was again a clear manifestation of investors’ trust in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s policies. Similarly, Moody’s International was also all praised of Pakistan’s economic situation, he added.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the government had managed to save Pakistan from bankruptcy and now the country was achieving many successes in the field of economy, asserting that with economic stability, problems of price-hike and unemployment will also be resolved.

Separately, PM’s special assistant Shahzad Syed Qasim shared government feats for enhancing mineral sector’s contribution to the economy and the need for an effective academia-industry linkage for research and development support to introduce appropriate and safe mining techniques and beneficial utilisation of mineral product in the downstream industry.

Qasim led a team to the tour of the UET’s departments of mining engineering and geological engineering for a briefin.

The Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division, Director General Engineer Muhammad Iqbal and Geological Survey of Pakistan, Lahore office Director, also accompanied him.

The delegates also met Vice Chancellor UET Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar and Dean Faculty of Earth Sciences & Engineering Prof Dr Muhammad Zubair Abubaker, who assured him of full support from the university for development of indigenous mineral resources.

Chairman Mining Engineering Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali presented the idea of establishment of Centre of Excellence for Mining Technology. The discussions were also focused on the occupational safety & health concerns in mineral sector operations, exploration of new resources, mine design and mineral processing.