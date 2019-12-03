Share:

SIALKOT - Police claimed to have arrested widow Parveen Bibi alias Peeno on the charge of killing her son’s killer after seven years in village Buttar here.

Local police officials claimed that the accused has confessed to killing accused Nouman alias Kodo, who had killed her young son Tasleem over a minor issue in seven years ago.

She had sworn to take the revenge of her slain son’s murder by killing his killer. She had also sworn publicly not to wear shoes in her feet till she kill the accused. She remained bare-footed for seven years. She along with her son Azeem and two other armed accused shot dead Nouman and took revenge of this brutal murder after seven years long wait.

Accused Nouman was recently freed in the murder case by the Lahore High Court (LHC) due to the non-availability of evidence against the accused in the murder case.

Police have sent accused widow Parveen Bibi alias Peeno behind bars in th emurder case.

Three unknown armed dacoits shot dead a local trader Haseen Razza on resistance during a dacity incident at his super store in New Adalatgarha-Uggoki near here late at the last night. Reportedly, accused stormed into the super store and made the trader hostage gunpoint. As he resisted , dacoits opened fire, killing him on the spot. Accused fled away by firing in the air. Police are investigating with no arrest, in this regard...# In Daska, local food eatery’s owner Mirza Tanveer Biag Baig (33) was killed while two employees Shareef and Chaand were injured seriously, when their car( LEH-6058) badly hit the bridge of BRB Canal near village Raja Ghumaan-Daska.