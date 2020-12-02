Share:

Geneva-This year is on course to be one of the three warmest ever recorded and could even top the record set in 2016, the United Nations said Wednesday.

The past six years, 2015 to 2020, are set to make up all six of the hottest years since modern records began in 1850, the UN’s World Meteorological Organization said in its provisional 2020 State of the Global Climate report. “2020 has, unfortunately, been yet another extraordinary year for our climate,” said WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas.

The 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change calls for capping global warming at well below two degrees Celsius above the the pre-industrial (1850-1900) level, while countries will pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5 C.

“The average global temperature in 2020 is set to be about 1.2 C above the pre-industrial level,” said Taalas.

“There is at least a one in five chance of it temporarily exceeding 1.5 C by 2024.”

The WMO said 2020 seemed on course to be the second-hottest year ever -- but the difference between the top three is small and the picture could change once this year’s data sets are complete. The years from 2015 to 2020 are therefore individually “likely to be the six warmest on record”, the report said. averages across the last five years, and across the last 10 year period, “are also the warmest on record”, it added.

Wildfires and flooding

In 2020, “we saw new extreme temperatures on land, sea and especially in the Arctic,” said Taalas.

“Wildfires consumed vast areas in Australia, Siberia, the US West Coast and South America, sending plumes of smoke circumnavigating the globe.

“Flooding in parts of Africa and southeast Asia led to massive population displacement and undermined food security for millions.”

Greenhouse gases in the atmosphere -- the main driver of climate change -- hit record highs last year and continued climbing in 2020 despite measures to halt the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual impact of the coronavirus crisis was expected to be a drop of between 4.2 and 7.5 percent in carbon dioxide emissions.