ISLAMABAD -As many as three persons were killed while eight others suffered bullet injuries in firing related incidents took place in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during last 24 hours, informed sources on Wednesday. Rescue 1122 and locals shifted the dead bodies and injured to hospitals, they said. Police have registered cases and started investigation.

According to sources, an armed clash broke out between two groups at New Abadi Nara Syedan, the limits of Police Station (PS) Sihala, leaving a man dead and five others injured criticality. The deceased has been identified as Ali Hassan Rana while maimed as Hassan Ali Shah alias Sunny, Shabbir Hussain Shah, Ghaus Ali Shah, Adnan Afaq Kiyani and Manan. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone Amjad Farooq Bhutter, when contacted, said two groups clashed with each other “over children dispute” and one person was killed and five others sustained injuries. He said police visited crime scene and collected evidences. He said action would be taken against accused as per law.

Similarly, a passerby namely Chaudhry Taimoor was killed and two others suffered injuries when a furious gun battle broke out between owners and guards of two illegal housing societies in Pindh Mahlu of lawless Chontra.

Heavy contingent of police, led by SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed, rushed to the crime scene to maintain law and order situation. Rescue 1122 moved the dead body to DHQ Hospital for autopsy, sources said. In Bewel, a young man was allegedly shot dead over land dispute while Gujar Khan police have booked two persons on murder charges and started investigation. The deceased have been identified as Ali Haider. On the other hand, a gang of five dacoits intercepted a motorcyclist on gunpoint at Missa Kaswal on GT Road, the area of PS Gujar Khan and attempted to snatch his purse and bike.

Upon showing resistance, the one of the dacoits shot and injured the man and fled with bike. Rescue 1122 moved the maimed person to DHQ for medical treatment, sources added.

Similarly, a gang of armed dacoits snatched gold and cash from two women while making hostage a man with them on gunpoint near Kohinoor Mills at Peshawar Road. The incident took place in limits of PS Naseerabad.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas was not available for his comments.