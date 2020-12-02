Share:

A library is a peaceful place, where students find time and space to explore their knowledge and skills; it ensures the pupils to intense their struggle for the uplift of the educational standards of particular area; but a library without books is like room without light.

Likewise, Naushahro Firoze, a city well-known as a “city of knowledge” also has a public library, which is deprived of enormous problems; including lack of essential books for competitive exams, reckless management, broken roof, and unavailability of important newspapers for reading.

Majority of the students, hailing from remote areas, come here with colourful dreams and aspirations for competitive exams, yet they quickly feel discouraged and hopeless. The hike in prices of books has further intensified the challenges for poor students. Ergo, as a result, a number of students have closed their books, shattered their dreams, and quashed their struggle for a positive change.

Through this letter; I am requesting higher authorities to kindly take immediate steps to solve these issues so that the students can swiftly continue to work hard and burn like midnight oil for their never-ending ambitions.

MUHAMMAD AMEENRAJPER,

Sindh.