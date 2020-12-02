Share:

Doha-Peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government in Qatar are ready to advance to the next stage, both sides said Wednesday after agreeing on rules for the talks.

The meetings, which began in September, had been bogged down by disputes on the agenda, the basic framework of discussions and religious interpretations.

Nader Nadery, a member of the government’s negotiating team, tweeted that “procedures for the intra-Afghan negotiations... had been finalised and discussions on the agenda” would follow.

Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban, also tweeted that procedures for the talks had been “finalised and from now on, the negotiations will begin on the agenda”.

The warring sides have been engaging directly for the first time following a landmark troop withdrawal deal signed in February by the insurgents and Washington.

The US agreed to withdraw all foreign forces in exchange for security guarantees and a Taliban pledge to hold talks with Kabul.

Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, in a tweet called the development an “initial major step”.

Washington’s special envoy on the conflict Zalmay Khalilzad also welcomed the breakthrough, tweeting that it was a “significant milestone”. He said the two sides had agreed on a “three-page agreement codifying rules and procedures for their negotiations on a political roadmap and a comprehensive ceasefire”.

“This agreement demonstrates that the negotiating parties can agree on tough issues,” he added.