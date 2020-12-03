Share:

LAHORE - Ajoka Theatre has invited nominations from performing arts groups for the Shahkaar Arshad Durrani Awards, announced in memory of veteran Ajoka actor Arshah Durrani. A Selection Committee, chaired by Justice (retired), Nasira Javed Iqbal has been formed to select the winners of the two awards. The Committee has asked for nominations to be submitted to Ajoka office by 11 December. The nominations can be conveyed through mail, e-mail or Whatsapp and should include information about the nominator and a CV of the nominee. The annual awards have been instituted in collaboration with Shahkaar Higher Education Hub, Sydney, headed by late Arshad Durrani’s daughter and prominent visual artist Sumaya Durrani.

“Shahkaar Award for Theatre Excellence” is intended to encourage young theatre practitioners for commitment to theatre for social change while Shahkaar Award “Against All Odds” will acknowledge the resilience of veteran performing artists who have carried on their art defying old age, illness or disability.

Details are available on Ajoka’s Facebook and Website.