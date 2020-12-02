Share:

ISLAMABAD-A four-legged robot dog created by Chinese technology company Tencent has the balance of a King Fu master, new video footage shows. Jamoca, which has been created by Tencent’s Robotics X Lab, can walk across a set of uneven poles spaced randomly apart, like ‘plum blossom piles’ used in Kung Fu to teach better balance. It uses a front-facing camera and visual modelling to accurately perceive its environment and achieve ‘robust eye and foot calibration’. The robot, which is more than three feet in length and weighs 70kg, can walk, run, trot diagonally and jump just like a real dog. Compared with other four-legged robots, including those developed by US firm Boston Dynamics, Jamoca can navigate a course where there are hazardous gaps that can lead to a fall and operate at a higher altitude.

According to Beijing-based technology media platform Jiqizhixin, the dog is still in its experimental stages.