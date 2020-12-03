Share:

Rawalpindi-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) launched countrywide operation against drug mafia and arrested 21 suspected smugglers while seizing huge quantity of narcotics from their possession, informed ANF HQs spokesman on Wednesday.

The ANF also confiscated nine vehicles and a boat during operation, he said. Separate cases were registered against the suspected smugglers and further investigation was on, he said.

The value of drugs seized by ANF is said to be 1.051 billion US dollars.

According to him, ANF seized 3302.47 kg narcotics and arrested 21 culprits and impounded nine vehicles including one boat in conducting 27 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

The seized drugs comprised of 2189.5 kg Hashish, 92.3 kg Heroin, 52.4 kg Opium, 0.25 kg Methamphetamine, 961 kg Morphine, 0.24 kg Diazepam Tab, 400 grams Ecstasy Tab, 2.5 kg Hashish Oil and 3.8 kg suspected chemical, the spokesman said.

He said the ANF carried out operations against drug mafia in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Faisalabad, Quetta and other parts of country.

He said First Information Reports have been registered against the suspected smugglers while further investigation was on.