LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the meeting of Task Force for Price Control on Wednesday to review the availability of essential items and their prices in the market. The Minister directed crackdown against those selling sugar at high price and asked the administration to bring down the sugar price within 24 hours. It is intolerable that the sugar with ex-mill rate of Rs77 per kg is sold at Rs 100 per kg.

It is not the problem of supply and demand but the actual issue is implementation on notifying prices, he added.

He directed the administration to seal shops involved in price-hike. The administration will be held accountable in case of any complaint of price-hike. He said that ample supply of flour, sugar and other items has stabilized their prices but there are complaints of price-hike in some areas which should be resolved.

Additional Secretary Industries, Commissioner and DC Lahore and officials of line departments attended the meeting while Commissioners, DCs and police officials participated through video link.