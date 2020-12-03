Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan government has ap­proved 1285 various development schemes across the province, aimed at elimination of backwardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote areas.

The provincial finance department had autho­rized Rs 28 billion for the development projects in the province during the first half of the financial year 2020-21, said an official of Balochistan government.

The government would further approve 312 re­maining schemes out of total 1597 schemes in Ba­lochistan. The government had working hard to com­plete 1351 new schemes while a total of 499 ongoing schemes in the current fiscal year.

The provincial government had authorized 803 from total 951 ongoing schemes on radical basis to ensure the development work in the province, he add­ed. Authorization of Zero Expenditure Schemes is in progress. Balochistan Chief Minister has directed the authorities to work hard to solve basic issues of peo­ple through development, adding that the approved development schemes were contained on road and infrastructure rehabilitation, education, health, irri­gation, agriculture and drinking water facilities.