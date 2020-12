Share:

ISLAMABAD-Billie Eilish is named Spotify’s ‘most streamed’ female artist of 2020. The singer-songwriter, 18, who garners 49,736,031 monthly listeners on the platform, beat out Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande for the top spot. ‘These female artists had the most streams across Spotify in 2020 #2020Wrapped,’ wrote Spotify, who unveiled the statistics via Twitter.