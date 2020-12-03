Share:

KARACHI - British Deputy High Commissioner, Mike Nithariankis in Karachi, said there were vast trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan especially in this mega city which was international economic centre, and UK mission was making every possible effort to further promote the economic cooperation between both countries including boost to trade and investment.

“My job is to bring more British people to see enormous trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan. Here is peace, security and better business environment,” he reaffirmed while addressing to an assembly of aspirants of qualifying Civil Superior Services (CSS) on Tuesday evening in an historical Frere Community Hall; built in 1865 by then Commissioner Karachi Richard Frere. The event was hosted by Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shahlwani. British Deputy High Commissioner, spoke of the strong economic relationship between the two countries.

He said 150 popular British companies like Unilever and GSK pharmaceutical company were successfully operating in Pakistan since long; majority of these were in Karachi. However, he continued, there was big potential for foreign investment in various sectors of Pakistan mainly in agriculture, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.

These could boost Pakistan’s exports. But, there was also need for improving the supply-chain, storage and processing facilities.

“There was big demand for Pakistan’s fruits and vegetables as well,” he mentioned. He said Pakistan needed to diversify its products and focus on new and non-traditional sectors, along with expansion and modernisation of the existing manufacturing facilities to compete and get good trade share in international market.

United Kingdom had also helped Pakistan in diversifying Pakistan’s export goods and job creation. It was a major trade partner of Pakistan. Besides fruits and vegetables, it was big buyer of Pakistan’s textile products. He said there was need to further strengthen economic cooperation between British and Pakistan.

Pakistanis were a vibrant nation; with 70 percent population under the age of 50 years. Around 1.6 million people of Pakistani origin were contributing in United Kingdom’s economy.