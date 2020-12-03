Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Department of Water Supply of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued more than 30 notices to the citizens upon wasting water in the last three weeks.

According to the officials, the notices were issued after the residents were found involved in wastage of water in different sectors of the city. The citizens to whom the notices have been issued for wasting water have been asked to overcome the issue of water waste and report to the Authority in writing, otherwise strict action would be taken against them under Islamabad Capital Territory, Municipal By-Laws 1969 and Waste of Water and Illegal Connection Ordinance 1979.

Meanwhile, the CDA repaired water pipes at more than 50 places while more than 20 tube wells were repaired upon the complaints of the citizens. The officials said that repairing of water tankers and all the other necessary steps are being taken to ensure water supply to the citizens.

According to details, upon the special directions of the Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmad regarding the provision of water to the citizens of Islamabad, the department of water supply is working whole-heartedly. Steps are being taken for repairing of pipelines, tube wells, and motors. Tankers of the department of water supply are working day and night to supply water to the citizens.

During last three weeks the department of water supply restored water supply in the areas including National Park area, I-10, G-10/3, Rawal Dam, H-9, H-10, G-6, G-11, G-9, G-10, F-6, F-7, F-8, F-9, F-10, I-9, I-10, H-10, Humak town, Pana Faqiraan and others.