LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged upon the cellular companies to improve their signal quality. LCCI also urged Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take notice of the situation. While talking to delegations of various markets, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that weak mobile signals in major Lahore markets are affecting businesses badly, therefore, cellular companies and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) need to look into the matter urgently as it is hampering business activities. Office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry promised them that the LCCI would take up the issue at the highest level and would ensure its early resolution. They said the problem of poor mobile signals had increased and cellular companies were not paying attention to the complaints. They said that cellular companies are earning billions of rupees from the consumers but signal quality is going down with every passing day. They said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has received a number of complaints that signal quality is very poor in different parts of the city. They said that only customer’s care can ensure the growth of telecom sector therefore not only the cellular companies but the government should take notice of this issue resolve it immediately. The LCCI office-bearers said that with the passage of time, the world has become global village and all the means of communication and business mode have shifted to cellular base that should be strong enough.