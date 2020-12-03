Share:

China on Thursday acknowledged a major progress, especially in the infrastructure and energy projects, being completed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

“CPEC is an important pilot programme in China and Pakistan joint efforts to build the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and there has been a major progress recently especially in infrastructure and energy projects,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said in response to a question about speech of Chairman of CPEC, Authority, Asim Saleem Bajwa at the 11th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) in Macao Special Administrative Region.

“Many roads were built creating job opportunities and boosting economic development in relevant area and benefiting the people there. It has been applauded by people in Pakistan,” she added.

Hua Chunying said that after Covid-19 broke out, the CPEC projects went on as usual playing an important role in Pakistan’s presumption of economic growth. The recent meeting of 14th Five-Year Plan, blueprinted the future development.

“The two sides attach importance to this project and work together to implement our leaders’ consensus and vow to carry out good jobs with existing projects, focus more on livelihood, industrial and agriculture cooperation,” she added.

