China has reiterated its support to the Palestinian cause to restore the legitimate rights of Palestinian people.

At a news briefing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said her country believed that the Palestinian issue, sitting at the root of Middle East issues, bears on regional peace and stability, international justice and human conscience.

"The international community should adhere to the right direction of a 'two-state solution' and strive to promote the Middle East peace process on the basis of the relevant resolutions of the United Nations, the principle of 'land for peace' and other international consensus," Hua said.

She added that Beijing has been following the Palestinian issue closely and supporting efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the issue.

"As a permanent member of the Security Council and a responsible country, China is willing to continue to work with the international community to make unremitting efforts for the early realization of a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue and to make positive contributions to the early realization of peace, stability and development in the Middle East," she added.

Speaking on the current global COVID-19 crisis, Hua urged the international community to pay more attention to the severe challenges posed by the coronavirus to the people of Palestine and help them fight the pandemic.

"China will continue to provide anti-epidemic assistance to Palestine," she announced.