Share:

HYDERABAD - Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch has extended date for restricting wedding events/gatherings in the district during night from December 01 to 13 on request of Association of Marriage Halls/Banquets Owners. In a letter addressed to DIG, DC and SSP Hyderabad, the commissioner said restriction of wedding events/ gatherings in night would come into effect from December 13 instead of December 1 as per agreed upon by the district administration and Marriage Hall Association.

The representatives of Association of Marriage Halls/Banquet Owners also held meeting with district administration and requested for extension of date for next 10 days in view of already booking /reservation of marriage halls in open space during night time.

Keeping in view of the request submitted by Marriage Halls Association, the implementation of approved measures as per office order of even number dated 26-11-2020 must be ensured and it shall come into force with effect from 13th of December 2020 whereby district administration was further directed for ensuring strong administrative implementation including strict dissuasive action against violations if found after the deadline for avoiding any irreparable harm to public at large.

Meanwhile, All Sindh Marriage Halls Association on Wedensday took out protest demonstration at the main gate of Shahbaz Building against ban on holding wedding events/gatherings in night time. The participants of the protest demonstration also demanded of the district administration to grant permission of holding marriage ceremonies in night time like other parts of the province.

Commissioner emphasises all available resources utilisation for public parks improvement

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Wednesday emphasised the need of utilisation of all available resources for improvement of public parks in order to provide recreational facility to the citizens. Presiding over the meeting at his office to review the ongoing work on improvement of Shaheed-e-Millat Park Latifabad of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the commissioner said parks were the only sources which could provide recreational facility to the citizens of Hyderabad; therefore, all out efforts should be made to complete all schemes of the public parks improvement at the earliest.

He underlined the need of carrying consulting with technical team for landscaping, planting of saplings and paintings at the walls of the parks so that beautification of the site could attract to citizens. Proper parking facility should also be earmarked at the parks in order to avert any hurdle on traffic movement, he added.