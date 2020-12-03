Share:

ISLAMABAD-The District and Session Judge East Islamabad ordered to suspend an official, who was allegedly found involved in preparation of fake court orders.

The District and Session Judge East Islamabad has not only suspended the stenographer Waqif Khan but also directed to initiate a formal inquiry against him in the matter.

The said probe was started on the complaint of a female lawyer, who pointed out that the order sheets dated 20-02-2020 and 21-03-2020 of the court of the senior civil judge Muhammad Shabir was tempered where the accused was appointed as reader of the court.

The charge sheet was also issued to the accused court official, in which it has been alleged that Waqif Khan committed misconduct and corruption by preparing fake court orders.

According to the charge sheet, the accused official prepared fake court order to allow the father of a minor to meet him regularly in a family case titled Muhammad Adil vs Mrs. Kiran Adil.