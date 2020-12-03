Share:

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday said that coronavirus positivity rate has surged to 8.16 percent in Pakistan.

As per NCOC, Sindh has highest the COVID-19 positivity rate of 14.1 percent with Karachi at 20.12 percent and Hyderabad at 18.43 percent.

The positivity rate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is at 5.6% with Abbottabad city standing at 14.53%.

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases in Islamabad is recorded at 6.6 percent, Punjab at 4.2 percent, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region at 11.9 percent and Balochistan at 12.5percent.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported highest daily COVID-19 cases since mid-July. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,499 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 177,625 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 121,083 in Punjab, 47,919 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,268 in Balochistan, 31,165 in Islamabad, 7,067 in Azad Kashmir and 4,683 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,091 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,968 in Sindh, 1,378 in KP, 169 in Balochistan, 329 in Islamabad, 173 in Azad Kashmir and 97 in GB.