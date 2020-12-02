Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation decelerated to 8.3 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in November 2020, from 8.9 per cent during October, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it, increased 0.8 per cent in November as compared to an increase of 1.7 per cent in October 2020 and an increase of 1.3 per cent in November 2019.

According to PBS data, the Urban CPI inflation increased by 7.0 per cent on a year-on-year basis in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.3 per cent in the previous month and 12.1 per cent in November 2019. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.6 per cent in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.3 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.0 per cent in November 2019.

The CPI inflation Rural, increased by 10.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 11.3 per cent in the previous month and 13.6 per cent in November 2019. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.1 per cent in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 2.4 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.9 per cent in November 2019. The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 9.9 per cent in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 12.3 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 20.2 per cent in November 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.1 per cent in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 3.0 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 3.7 per cent in November 2019.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation on YoY basis increased by 5.0 per cent in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 5.1 per cent a month earlier and an increase of 11.2 per cent in November 2019. WPI inflation on MoM basis decreased by 0.9 per cent in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 2.9 per cent a month earlier and a decrease of 0.8 per cent in a corresponding month (November 2019) of last year. Measured by non-food non-energy Urban CPI increased by 5.6 per cent on a YoY basis in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 5.6 per cent in the previous month and 7.5 per cent in November 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.3 per cent in November 2020 as compared to increase of 0.6 per cent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.3 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. November 2019.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural CPI increased by 7.4 per cent on a YoY basis in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.6 per cent in the previous month and 8.4 per cent in November 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.3 per cent in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.6 per cent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.5 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. November 2019.

Measured by 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean Urban CPI increased by 6.3 per cent on YoY basis in November 2020 as compared to 6.5 per cent in the previous month and by 9.5 per cent in November 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.2 per cent in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.6 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.4 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. November 2019. Measured by 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean Rural CPI increased by 9.1 per cent on a YoY basis in November 2020 as compared to 9.5 per cent in the previous month and by 10.7 per cent in November 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.4 per cent in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.1 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.7 per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. November 2019.