LAHORE -AirSial Limited entered into the commercial aviation by announcing the delivery of its first Airbus A320 the other day. AirSial is inducting 3 Airbus A320 aircraft out of which the remaining 2 would be arriving in the coming few days. All 3 aircrafts are leased from AerCap – the biggest aircraft leasing company in the world. AirSial plans to commence its operations from Mid-December 2020 across 5 cities of Pakistan Karachi, Sialkot, Islamabad, Lahore & Peshawar. 3 daily flights from Karachi to Lahore & Islamabad along with 3 weekly flights to Sialkot and 4 weekly flights to Peshawar are in the plan.