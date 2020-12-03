Share:

Afrasiab

Libraries are important. Libraries have books and records. Among others, books refer to customs and cultures. Some are encyclopaedias, containing facts on the prevailing times.

But, libraries have also been wilfully destroyed. This has been repeatedly done by nations in history, to seek revenge. And, to ensure that the succeeding generations do not have any record of their past achievements.

Stalin did it in the Soviet Union, especially in the context of the Muslim Khanates, Chechnya and Tataristan. Hindu marauders did it in Nalanda, and Greeks burnt the grand library in Alexandria. In both cases, blame was cleverly put on Muslim invasions. Importantly, in 1971, after the surrender on 16 December, the Mukti Bahini, under guidance of RAW, burnt all books/ literature on Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and the Pakistan movement, in the libraries at the universities of Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet and other places of the country, to ensure that the new generations in Bengal forget their Muslim past. So much so, during my farewell call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as Pakistan’s High Commissioner in August 2014, she requested a few copies of my ‘Encyclopaedia on Pakistan’s Foreign Relations,’ for placement in the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Library. According to her, Bangladesh did not have the “record of its history when it was part of Pakistan.”

Let us focus on British India. We are given to understand that apparently there were no universities/institutions of repute in Hindustan, when the British traders became the masters of this land. To a curious mind, this seems to be fictitious if not illogical.

Take for example the Taj Mahal, which has been considered as the most beautiful building in the world. To believe that the entire Hindustan during the 800 year Muslim rule, did not have a single school of art and architecture, would be too presumptuous. People even then lived up to the 60/70 years of age. Understandably, they fell ill and recovered. To presume that the entire subcontinent did not have a single medical school of repute would not be correct.

Wars have been a regular feature in the history of Hindustan. To presume that the Muslims did not establish a single military school of excellence in their empire would not be a fact.

Unfortunately, we do not have records. We do not have books that refer to the info relevant to the achievements of those times. Where have all the libraries with intellectual treasures gone! After all, Emperor Humayun died, slipping from a staircase while walking from “his library to the adjacent mosque for the Maghreb namaz.”

It is a matter of record that the British ‘burnt to ashes’ the Library of Congress in Washington DC. According to the Library of Congress website, this vile act was committed on “the eve of 24 August 1814.” If the British did what they did to the Library of Congress in America, they might have as well done it repeatedly in the subcontinent, to ensure that the succeeding generations of Muslims have no clue of their glorious past.

While sipping coffee at the Delhi Golf Club (I was serving as Second Secretary in Pakistan High Commission, India in mid 1990s), I was watching an interesting tournament.

A keen book reader sitting next to me mentioned that the golf course was at one time, a graveyard of “the Mughal princes and princesses.” It was converted to a club so that the natives watch the British sport over the dead bodies of their once Muslim rulers. In Vienna (where I was posted in late 1990s), they have a Turkanshanz Park. I was told that this is the place where the Ottoman troops were deployed during the siege of Vienna in 1683. Later, the Turkish Ambassador to Austria clarified to me that Turkanshanz Park was actually the “graveyard of the shuhadaa of the Ottoman armies.”

In a discussion in Dhaka, the Turkish Ambassador remarked to me that people ask him the background to the red colour on the Turkish flag. They sometimes opine that it “represents communism.” He underscored that “these intellectuals do not know that red colour on the Turkish flag is reflective of the blood of the Ottoman soldiers.” No doubt, books are important. No doubt, libraries are important. Otherwise, nations forget their past.

–The writer is former ambassador of Pakistan