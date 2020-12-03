Share:

KARACHI - Senior vice president Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Mr Mahmood Moulvi has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will soon announce a development package for the rest of Sindh similar to the one for Karachi.

Speaking to a delegation of Sindh representatives at his office, the adviser for maritime affairs said the PTI was fully aware of the myriad challenges being faced by the country and was working tirelessly to serve the nation.

Mr Moulvi said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had ruined Sindh in the last twelve years. Institutions have been destroyed, and the standard of living has fallen, he said adding that the PTI had taken responsibility and would develop the region.

Mr Moulvi said the PM had envisioned developing the deprived and backward areas of the country. He said the PM would soon announce a development package for interior Sindh similar to the one announced for Karachi.

He said the PTI would raise their voice and would resolve their problems for the people of Sindh who had deprived of their due rights. He said those who usurped resources need to be held accountable.