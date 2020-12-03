Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of Federal Education has again launched the Teleschool, a home-based education system, during closure of educational institutions.

A statement issued said that 2nd wave of coronavirus is at the peak in Pakistan again. We are facing our worst fears not only economically but educationally as well.

As the country grapples with a second wave of the coronavirus, Pakistan Educational Minister decided to close educational institutes nationwide.

Once again, the trend of home-schooling and online education rose in Pakistan. During the lockdown, the government took an initiative of “Teleschool” in collaboration with PTV and leading Ed-Tech of Pakistan.

Teleschool is a channel made for home-schooling purposes which broadcasts lectures for classes KG-12 from 8AM to 6PM. The motive behind this channel is to avoid educational loss of students during the pandemic.

Different ed-techs contributed their content for this noble cause. Major content players like Sabaq.pk, Taleemabad, SABAQ along with the government intended to provide education to every child of Pakistan at their homes.