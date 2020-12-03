Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the ex-mill price of sugar is down by Rs 20 per kilogram within 20 days due to the effective intervention of the government.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that distribution of imported sugar at control rates and timely start of crushing season are the reasons.

“I have asked provinces to ensure fair & swift cane payments are made to farmers," added the Prime Minister. “Due to effective intervention by Govt, ex-mill price of sugar is down by Rs 20/kg within 20 days. Distribution of imported sugar at control rates & timely start of crushing season also ensured. I have asked provinces to ensure fair & swift cane payments are made to farmers,” he said. In July, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had allowed import of 300,000 tonnes of sugar which the government exempted from withholding tax and 17 pc sales tax in a bid to lower the price of the sweetener in the country.