Mohmand - Deputy Commissioner Mohmand Ghulam Habeeb Khan along with Secretary Red Crescent Pakistan Tribal Districts Saeed Kamal and Assistant Commissioner Lower Mohmand Qaiser Khan formally inaugurated the First Aid Post here on Wednesday.

Pakistan Red Crescent Mohmand District, in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Merged Areas Headquarters, set up a “Permanent first aid post” at the Ambar Pandiali Chowk Chopan Post.

Provincial First Aid Coordinator Iftikhar Ahmad, Malik Shahid Wazir, Provincial Coordinator RFL, Assistant Commissioner Lower Mohmand Qaiser Khan, PRCS District Mohmand staff and volunteers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Iftikhar Ahmad said the purpose of the first-ever First Aid Post was to provide timely first aid to road accidents on the Peshawar-Bajaur Highway.

Meanwhile, Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Tribal Districts Saeed Kamal called on Deputy Commissioner Mohmand Ghulam Habib at his office. Saeed Kamal briefed the DC about the objectives of the mission and vision of PRCS and activities in the tribal district.

Ghulam Habib appreciated the work of PRC Mohmand District and assured full cooperation on part of the district administration.